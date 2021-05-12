'Taarak Mehta' Actor Bhavya Gandhi Loses His Father to COVID

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has lost his father Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Bhavya's father had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back and was reportedly admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

Bhavya left Taarak Mehta in 2017 after working for eight years as a child artist. He has done a few Gujarati films such as Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal. He also runs a podcast.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)