Please Shut Up: Taapsee Reacts to Troll, Amplifies Pleas for Help

"Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your sh*t ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!" she replied.

The original tweet she replied to has since been deleted but the user asked Taapsee if she was just going to tweet or give her luxury car to help people. He also used the word 'sasti', a word often used against Taapsee by trolls, and Kangana Ranaut.