Taapsee Pannu Turns Producer With Outsider Films: View Is Best From 'Outside'

Taapsee Pannu announced her latest venture 'Outsider Films'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @taapsee)
Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has launched her production house 'Outsider Films'. She is collaborating with Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture, who has been working as a content creator and producer for 20 years.
He was a part of several productions including 83, Piku, Azhar. Pranjal is also producing Taapsee's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee, too, has been in the industry for over a decade, and has been a part of back-to-back successful films. She also has multiple projects in the pipeline including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.
Revealing the reason behind naming their production house 'Outsider Films', Taapsee said in a statement, "Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”
Taapsee shared the production company's logo reveal on her social media and wrote, "Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim my way through."
Taapsee further said in a statement that she is elated to embark on this journey and being part of the production house is a way for her to diversify her love for cinema. She further stated that she'd always thought about setting up her own production house since management comes naturally to her.
Taapsee also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called '7 Aces Pune'.
Talking about the collaboration with Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya shared, in a statement, "Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time a different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach."
He added that 'Outsiders Films' will give them the opportunity to 'seek their creative goals'' while complimenting their work. The first film produced by the company will reportedly be a thriller headlined by Taapsee Pannu.
Published: 15 Jul 2021,09:40 AM IST