Taapsee Pannu Remembers the 7 Minutes that Changed Her Life

On the sixth anniversary of the release of Baby - Taapsee Pannu’s debut film in Bollywood, the actor not only remembered the Akshay Kumar film but also had a few words of advice for her fellow actors. For those who don’t know, Taapsee had a short role in the espionage thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, which released on 23 January, 2015.
“Dear actors, Number of minutes don’t matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters :) 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly , Naam Shabana” wrote Taapsee on social media.
Taapsee played the role of an undercover agent Shabana Khan in Baby and later got her own spin-off film titled Naam Shabana which released in 2017. Akshay Kumar replied to Taapsee’s message on Twitter. Take a look at Taapsee’s post and Akshay’s response below:
Her first Hindi film co-star Akshay Kumar congratulated Taapsee with the message: “Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey :)”
Taapsee is currently working on films Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta that are expected to release later this year.
