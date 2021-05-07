Swara reacts to Siddharth being called 'South Ka Swara Bhasker'
Actor Siddharth has taken to Twitter to say that he is being referred to as 'South Ka Swara Bhasker' by the Hindi-speaking audience. Siddharth is very vocal about his stance on social and political issues, something which Swara is also known for.
"Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie", Siddharth tweeted.
To which Swara replied, "You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie!"
Their fans praised the duo for being so vocal. One user tweeted, "Both of you are awesome. In the worst of times we still have people who are risking things to make theirs and others voice heard. It helps with that fear we feel when we raise our voice".
"Never forget we stand with you", "Twitter ne bana di Jodi," wrote others.
