Swara reacts to Siddharth being called 'South Ka Swara Bhasker'

Actor Siddharth has taken to Twitter to say that he is being referred to as 'South Ka Swara Bhasker' by the Hindi-speaking audience. Siddharth is very vocal about his stance on social and political issues, something which Swara is also known for.

"Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie", Siddharth tweeted.