India Doesn’t Understand Freedom of Speech: Swara Bhasker

The Quint caught up with Ravi Patel and Swara Bhasker to talk about their upcoming show. Talking about the comparisons being made with Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Ravi said, "Every time there was anything remotely similar to Marvellous Mrs Maisel, we were asked to remove it. I think Marvellous Mrs Maisel is more a show about the comic scene and ours is a show about this character following her journey."

Swara, who plays an aspiring stand-up comic, said that she enjoyed living the life on screen and that she wants to perform a set in front of a live audience at least once in her life. Talking about being a stand-up comic in India, Swara said sarcastically, "Being a stand-up comic in India is easy. You only have to risk your life, your career, your safety. Other than that, it's fine." She added, "We in India don't understand the meaning of freedom of speech."

The show follows Beanie (Swara) trying to escape from her mundane life to achieve her dream, that of becoming a stand-up comedian. In the beginning Beanie hits rock bottom trying to make the audience laugh. Her jokes don't land and she becomes increasingly upset at her failures. But that doesn't stop the strong-headed girl from moving forward.