Stay Safe From Bandits: Sussanne on Her Insta Account Being Hacked

On Monday, 19 October, Susaanne Khan took to Instagram to write that her account had been hacked. She also warned people to stay away from 'viral thieves'.
Sussanne wrote, "Hello everyone. My account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages".
The interior designer thanked Instagram for solving the issue quickly. "A huge thank you to Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the virtual thieves and bandits", she added.
Ekta Kapoor commented that she had clicked on a similar link, while actor Sikander Kher wrote, "Suzy, you're not supposed to click on any of these links. Yes I got the same message you got".
