'Prefer Diamonds, And Still Buy Them Myself': Sushmita Sen Shuts Down Trolls

Sushmita wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

She added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself. I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!”

Prior to the post, Sushmita shared multiple articles calling out the hate she has been receiving in the past few days.