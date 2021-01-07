Renee Sen on Her Acting Debut, Being a Star Kid

Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee is all set to make her acting debut with a film called Suttabazi. Now, if you are wondering how come she isn't having her career launched by a big production house, let us tell you what Renee had to say about that.
Speaking to The Quint the 20-year-old said, "All of us want to be on the big screen, with the whole entourage that follows. I want that too. But the only condition is I have to get that on my own merit."
She says that her mother Sushmita Sen had two conditions when she told her she wants to be an actor: "First is completing my education and second is do it on my own and be independent."
Since the word star kid has been used for all celebrity kids, we asked Renee her opinion on the phrase.
Suttabazi will release on Disney+Hotstar on 10 January.
Published: 07 Jan 2021,03:17 PM IST