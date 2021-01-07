Renee Sen on Her Acting Debut, Being a Star Kid

Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee is all set to make her acting debut with a film called Suttabazi. Now, if you are wondering how come she isn't having her career launched by a big production house, let us tell you what Renee had to say about that.

Speaking to The Quint the 20-year-old said, "All of us want to be on the big screen, with the whole entourage that follows. I want that too. But the only condition is I have to get that on my own merit."