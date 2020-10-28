Sushant's Sisters Seek Early Hearing of Plea Fearing Arrest by CBI

Sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, have sought an early hearing of their petition from the Bombay High Court, as per a report by India Today. The report states that the sisters fear they can be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that is probing Sushant's death.

The India Today report also states that a division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik had earlier asked the sisters as to what the urgency was in hearing the petition. To which advocate Madhav Thorat, appearing for Priyanka and Meetu, had reportedly told the court that since there is an FIR against the sisters, they are an accused in the case and they fear that they can be arrested any time.

Rhea's FIR

On 7 September, Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters for forgery and giving medication to the late actor that was wrongly prescribed.

"The complaint was registered for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out-Patient Department (OPD) person when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020. The drugs prescribed are listed in the Schedule of NDPS Act as psychotropic substances. The Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act", Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said.

In her complaint, Rhea had sought an investigation as to how Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others provided Sushant with a 'bogus and unlawful prescription'. The FIR was registered by Bandra police and was transferred to CBI.