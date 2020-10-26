Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to Honour Rishi, Irrfan, Sushant

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will pay a special tribute to late actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. As a part of IFFM’s tribute section, the festival will be screening Khan's Song of Scorpion, Kapoor's 102 Not Out and Rajput’s Kedarnath this year.
Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, “Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a little bit of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable, but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter.”
Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Sara Ali Khan marked her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kedarnath. Song of Scorpion saw Irrfan Khan reunite with his Qissa director Anup Singh and also starred Golshifteh Farahani.
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30 April after battling cancer for a year. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.
