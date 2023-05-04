SSR's 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' To Re-release In Cinemas On This Date

The film is a biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it was first released in 2016. It went on to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star told Hindustan Times.

The movie also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Sushant came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che.

Sushant passed away on 14 June 2020.