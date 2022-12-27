Cooper Hospital Employee Raises Suspicion Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
A mortuary department worker at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has raised suspicion over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, almost two years after his death at his Bandra residence. His claims have not been substantiated by the post-mortem doctor.
According to a report by News18, Roopkumar Shah alleged that he found out that the mortal remains of a VIP were brought to the hospital due to which there were a lot of police officials present on the hospital premises.
The same report also quoted him as saying, "When I saw Rajput's body, it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we would discuss this later."
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on 14 June 2020.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
