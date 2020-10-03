Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Murdered, Died of Suicide: Report

The reason for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was suicide, and not murder, reported NDTV on 3 October. According to NDTV's sources, a team of doctor's from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling" put forward by the Sushant's family. Murder has been ruled out as a possibility.

On 28 September, it was reported that a panel of doctors from AIIMS were set to submit their indings to the Central Board of Investigation (CBI). These findings were to be based on the re-evaluation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20% viscera sample available with them.

The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was constituted on the request of the CBI in August to study Sushant’s autopsy and viscera reports.