Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Disha's Death Was Accidental, Says CBI: Report

CBI concludes Disha Salian's death coincidental.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded after its probe that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, Disha Salian's death was accidental, according to a report by ETimes.
In continuation to the report, although, the agency did not lodge a First Information Report (FIR) into Salian’s death, it probed the matter in connection with Rajput’s death case.
Salian, a mumbai-based talent manager, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building in Mumbai's Malad on the intervening night of 8-9 June 2020. She was 28.
Her death was reported five days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on 14 June. However, BJP leader Nitesh Rane alleged that both deaths were linked.
A senior official told ETimes, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail."
"The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat," he further told the publication.
The agency is currently investigating the possibility of abetment, if any, before closing its report on Rajput's death by suicide case.
