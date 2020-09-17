Rhea Was in 'Waiting Area' During Mortuary Visit, Says SHRC

There was an outrage after photos of Rhea visiting Cooper Hospital mortuary after Sushant's death surfaced.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has said that Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty was in the 'permitted waiting area' of the Cooper Hospital mortuary, where she went to pay her last respects to Sushant. Some photos and videos of Rhea visiting the mortuary had created a huge uproar, with people questioning as to how she was allowed access at a time when Sushant's post-mortem was being conducted. A show-cause notice was also issued to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police.

Talking to IANS, Maharashtra SHRC acting chairman MA Sayeed said on Wednesday (16 September), "We have accepted all contentions of the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after examining their detailed replies and other supporting documents. The matter has been disposed of".

According to the statements submitted by the BMC, there is a 'waiting area' where relatives and other close people of the deceased are permitted, whereas the autopsy room and main morgue are where bodies are kept. Sayeed told IANS, "From the records made available, the person concerned (Rhea Chakraborty) was in the designated waiting area and not beyond the point. That is the spot from where she may have viewed the late actor (Sushant Singh Rajput)". On 25 August, the SHRC had issued a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police, asking them for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.