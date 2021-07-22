Sumona Chakravarti Posts Cryptic Note, Kapil Sharma Show Promos Leave Her Out

Sumona Chakravarti has been absent from the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @sumonachakravarti)
Actor Sumona Chakravarti has been absent from the promos and pictures of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which has led to widespread speculation about her future involvement with the show. Sumona recently also posted a cryptic note on Instagram, perhaps coincidentally after Kapil Sharma shared a picture with the show's team. Sumona wasn't in the picture.
She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book 'Everything You'll Ever Need' which talks about the need for doing one's best without expecting the best. It talks about what we are owed for our efforts.
The quote reads, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back."
"If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back."
Sumona played Kapil's wife Bhuri on the show. The picture shared by Kapil includes Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar.
The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show haven't made any statement about Sumona's involvement. In May, the actor had shared a note about the way the pandemic affected her and she had mentioned that she was unemployed but could still feed her family.
"I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally," she'd shared. She'd added that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011.
The Kapil Sharma Show went off TV for a while because lead Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his family, and especially his newborn son.
Published: 22 Jul 2021,03:42 PM IST