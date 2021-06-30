Archana Puran Singh Quits 'The Kapil Sharma Show'? Actor Reacts

Archana Puran Singh with Kapil Sharma.
Ahead of the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, rumours were floating around that Archana Puran Singh has quit the show. The actor has rubbished the rumours, saying there is no truth to them.
Speaking to ETimes Archana Puran Singh said, "I am not aware of any such development. In its upcoming season I am going to be a part of the show. There were similar rumours last year too, when I was shooting for a film. This year I am shooting for a series and people have assumed I have quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours".
Singh added, "I love watching actors perform on stage and I enjoy the humour. The fact that Kapil Sharma chose me to be part of the show is great".
In February last year, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air as the host, Kapil Sharma, was expecting his second child and wanted to spend time with his family. Recently, Bharti Singh shared a video on her Instagram story announcing the return of the show.
Speaking to Pinkvilla Bharti had said, "We have been told that the show will begin airing sometime in July or August. Kapil bhai also wants the show to resume soon as it was shut since January and we have had a good break".
