Comedian Kapil Sharma To Make His Netflix Debut

The streaming platform has not specified which show Kapil Sharma will star in. It is likely that he could feature in a web series or debut in a comedy special. Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

Kapil Sharma is currently host of The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.