Comedian Kapil Sharma To Make His Netflix Debut
He announced the news in a video on Twitter.
Kapil Sharma is set to make his Netflix debut soon. The comedian and television host announced the news in a promotional video and a tweet that read: "Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on @Netflixndia soon. This is the auspicious news."
The streaming platform has not specified which show Kapil Sharma will star in. It is likely that he could feature in a web series or debut in a comedy special. Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”
Kapil Sharma is currently host of The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.