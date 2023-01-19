'Sukesh Chandrashekhar Ruined My Career': Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Delhi Court

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 told a Delhi court about her involvement in the Rs 200 Crore case, stating that the accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has "ruined" her career, as per a report by IANS.
In continuation of the report, Jacqueline stated that he had introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed that the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was his aunt.
She added, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies.”
"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," she said.
She also went on to add, as per the report, that Pinky was aware of his real identity. Adding, that it was Pinky, his aide, that introduced him as a “government official.”
"Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me," she said.
Earlier, Jacqueline had made an urgent request for a hearing on an application moved by the actor asking permission to fly to Dubai for professional work.
The court, hence, listed the matter for next hearing on 25 January.
Sukesh is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. He has also been arrested many times prior. He is accused of conning Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.
