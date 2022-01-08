Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Media Not to Circulate Images That Intrude Her Privacy

Jacqueline Fernandez has requested the media to not publish her private images.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in the news since she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar, made a request to the media via social media today.
'I am currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space,' wrote Jacqueline on her Instagram page.
Several of Jacqueline's personal and intimate photographs with Sukesh have been leaked to the media over the the past few months. Here's the complete note that the actor posted on her Insta page:
Jacqueline was questioned by the ED about her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor was reportedly given with gifts worth crores by Sukesh. This came to light after the ED probed him for his involvement in a 200 crore money laundering case. According to a report in India Today, Jacqueline is believed to have received gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore from Sukesh between December 2020 and August 2021. The gifts included two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.
