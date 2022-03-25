Pics: Suhana, Khushi & Agastya Start Shooting For Desi Version of Archie Comics

Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring Archie Andrews' adventures to the big screen. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda will be playing the lead roles in the movie.

Now a few pictures, reportedly from the sets, have gone viral. It seems Suhana will be Veronica Lodge, going by the centre-parted dark hair. Khushi Kapoor's look has a resemblance to Betty Cooper. Agastya, of course, will play the role of Archie.

Take a look at the photos: