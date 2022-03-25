Pics: Suhana, Khushi & Agastya Start Shooting For Desi Version of Archie Comics

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Khushi Kapoor will star in the Hindi adaptation of Archie comics.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring Archie Andrews' adventures to the big screen. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda will be playing the lead roles in the movie.
Now a few pictures, reportedly from the sets, have gone viral. It seems Suhana will be Veronica Lodge, going by the centre-parted dark hair. Khushi Kapoor's look has a resemblance to Betty Cooper. Agastya, of course, will play the role of Archie.
Take a look at the photos:
Zoya took to Instagram last year to announce her association with the project. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The filmmaker had written in her post, "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."
