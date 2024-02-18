‘She Was Special': Zaira Wasim Reacts to Dangal Co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death

The young actress, Suhani Bhatnagar who portrayed Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away at the age of 19 on Friday. A statement from Aamir Khan's production house confirmed her death on Saturday.

Zaira Wasim, Suhani's co-star in Dangal, has also responded to the news. They played the roles of young Geeta and Babita Phogat in the film.