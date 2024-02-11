'Affected Aamir Deeply': Kiran Rao On Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Laal SIngh Chaddha.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
Filmmaker Kiran Rao is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, which hits theatres in March. In an interview with Zoom, Kiran spoke about how the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office had affected Aamir Khan deeply.
Kiran added that everyone was happy to see the positive response on social media after Laal Singh Chaddha released on OTT. "I am really happy that people are responding well on social media after Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT release because I do feel the film did not get as much of a chance. But it did not work and we do have to accept the fact that the audiences did not like it or did not want to see it.”
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
