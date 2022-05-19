‘Stranger Things’ Cast on Their Favourite Classics the Show References

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in show, and Natalia Dyer who plays Nancy said that their vibe matched the most with The Goonies. Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas, said that for him, that movie would be Stand By Me. Sadie Sink, who plays Max and Priah Ferguson who plays Lucas' younger sister both said the show reminded them of ET and The Goonies.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin spoke about her love for ET and Joe Keery, who plays Steve spoke in detail about how every season paid homage to a different show. Watch the video for more.