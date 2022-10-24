In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday Attend Krishan Kumar's Diwali Bash
Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and more attended the party.
Bollywood celebrities are busy celebrating the festive season. Amidst which some celebs are either hosting intimate events or a full-blown Diwali bash. Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash is one such event that was completely lit up with celebs coming like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more attending the event.
- 01/08
Ananya Panday look stunning in red.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
- 02/08
Tamannaah looks gorgeous in her ivory saree.
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 03/08
Rajkummar Rao wore a white kurta set
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 04/08
Sonu Sood looked dashing in black.
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 05/08
Kapil Sharma wore a casual kurta set.
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 06/08
Varun Dhawan wore white as well
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 07/08
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan looked stunning in their traditional wear.
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
- 08/08
Sidharth Malhotra wore green for the party.
(Photo:Viral Bhayani)
