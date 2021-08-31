Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About His ‘Sweet, Quirky’ Short Film Speed Dial

Actor Shreyas Talpade spoke about his recent short film Speed Dial, directed by Kushal Srivastava. Talpade told IANS that the film is ‘sweet, funny and quirky’. The short film follows the story of Kabir, played by Talpade, who hadn’t lived his life to the fullest. However, calls on a magic phone start helping Kabir solve all his problems.

Talking about the film’s message, Shreyas Talpade said, “We keep looking for some kind of confirmation or support from various factors. As kids and even as adults, we keep looking for these support mechanisms or some magic to happen in our life, which will make things a little easier or the way we want them to be. The biggest lesson is that whatever is there in your heart, you just need to say it.”