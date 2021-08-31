Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About His ‘Sweet, Quirky’ Short Film Speed Dial

Shreyas Talpade and Aksha Pardasany in Speed Dial.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Actor Shreyas Talpade spoke about his recent short film Speed Dial, directed by Kushal Srivastava. Talpade told IANS that the film is ‘sweet, funny and quirky’. The short film follows the story of Kabir, played by Talpade, who hadn’t lived his life to the fullest. However, calls on a magic phone start helping Kabir solve all his problems.
Talking about the film’s message, Shreyas Talpade said, “We keep looking for some kind of confirmation or support from various factors. As kids and even as adults, we keep looking for these support mechanisms or some magic to happen in our life, which will make things a little easier or the way we want them to be. The biggest lesson is that whatever is there in your heart, you just need to say it.”
The film also stars Aksha Pardasany. Speed Dial director and producer Kushal Srivastava has earlier worked on the film Vodka Diaries. The film starred Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, Mandira Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, and is available on Amazon Prime.
Talpade also shared Speed Dial, his first short film, on social media and wrote, "Apke #SpeedDial pe kaun hai? Presenting a new short film along side @akshapardasany director by @KushalSrivastav released exclusively on #8PMPremiumBlackMusicCD's Youtube channel!"
Before the release of Speed Dial, Shreyas Talpade had said, “The character of Kabir is very relatable and I'm sure a lot of people will know exactly what he's going through. In situations like that, everyone would love a bit of luck and magic to help them out. Audiences are definitely in for a few fun twists and turns with Speed Dial.”
Published: undefined