SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Final Song for Rajinikanth-Starrer Annaatthe Released

SP Balasubrahmanyam (seen here with composer D Imman) sang his last song for Rajinikanth for Annaatthe.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe is set to release on 4 November. The film features the last song the legendary artiste SP Balasubrahmanyam sung before his demise in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. The track, titled ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’, released on Monday.
SP Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB often lent his voice to songs for Rajinikanth, including his introduction in the film Thalapathi (1991) with the track ‘Rakamma Kaiyathattu’, and other songs like ‘My Name is Billa’ from Billa (1980), ‘Kaadhalin Deepam Ondru’ from Thambikku Entha Ooru (1984), and ‘Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali’ from Muthu (1995).
Rajinikanth remembered the singer in a tweet, noting that SPB has been Rajinikanth’s voice for almost 45 years, adding that he never knew ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ would be the last song he sang for him.
Written by lyricist Viveka and composed by D Imman, the latest track has all the marks of a SPB-Rajinikanth collaboration, with its impressive beats and melody.
Talking about the film’s soundtrack, D Imman told The New Indian Express, "Fans expect certain factors from Rajinikanth's songs. On the other hand, I want the album to carry my identity as well. I have to cater to both. In addition to that, Rajini sir is acting in a full-fledged rural entertainer after a while. So, the Annatthe album should justify all these aspects."
Annaatthe is directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures and also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Soori, Meena, and Khushbu star in key roles.
Published: 05 Oct 2021,12:30 PM IST