Actor Vinayakan's Insensitive Comments On #MeToo Movement Called Out

Oruthee, the film that marks the comeback for the actor Navya in Malayalam cinema is an empowering tale of a woman who has the fire to fight against injustice. Though the film was praised for its brilliant representation of the protagonist Radhamani, it has received negative publicity soon after actor Vinayakan, who plays a pivotal role in the “woman-centric” film, made sexist remarks during the film's press conference.

While promoting the film at an event, Vinayakan commented, ''What is MeToo? I don't know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman, what should I do?". The actor went on to state that he has had physical relationships with 10 women after asking them if they would like to get into a physical relationship with him, and if approaching a woman for sex is called MeToo, he would continue to do it again.

Several people on social media criticised Vinayakan for his insensitive statements. Activists and political personalities have called out his comments. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu termed his remarks as a “shame” in her Instagram story. Actors Harish Peradi, Kunjila Mascillamani, Sharadakutty and Shanimol Usman too have voiced their opinions against Vinayakan's statements.