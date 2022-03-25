Actor Vinayakan's Insensitive Comments On #MeToo Movement Called Out

Actor Vinayakan makes controversial statements on the #MeToo movement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Oruthee, the film that marks the comeback for the actor Navya in Malayalam cinema is an empowering tale of a woman who has the fire to fight against injustice. Though the film was praised for its brilliant representation of the protagonist Radhamani, it has received negative publicity soon after actor Vinayakan, who plays a pivotal role in the “woman-centric” film, made sexist remarks during the film's press conference.
While promoting the film at an event, Vinayakan commented, ''What is MeToo? I don't know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman, what should I do?". The actor went on to state that he has had physical relationships with 10 women after asking them if they would like to get into a physical relationship with him, and if approaching a woman for sex is called MeToo, he would continue to do it again.
Several people on social media criticised Vinayakan for his insensitive statements. Activists and political personalities have called out his comments. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu termed his remarks as a “shame” in her Instagram story. Actors Harish Peradi, Kunjila Mascillamani, Sharadakutty and Shanimol Usman too have voiced their opinions against Vinayakan's statements.
Parvathy's Instagram story.
During the press meet, the actor also ridiculed the fan clubs of superstars in the industry which was also strongly condemned online.
However, this is not the first time that Vinayakan, who has received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2016, is making news for the wrong reasons. Earlier in 2019, he was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly verbally abusing activist Mruduladevi who hailed from Pambady in Kerala's Kottayam district. The case was registered based on the woman’s complaint on how the actor spoke in an obscene manner and verbally abused her over the phone when she had invited him for a function.
Oruthee is a Malayalam drama directed by VK Prakash which released on 18 March. Following the positive response for the film, the makers have made an announcement for a sequel titled Oruthee 2.