SOPs Laid Down For Guests Attending Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly tying the knot on 9 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December, and there's already a lot of curiosity around the wedding. As per a report by India Today, the couple has set some SOPs for the guests attending the wedding.
Some of them are:
Wedding attendance shouldn't be disclosed.
Photography is not allowed.
Sharing pictures and location on social media not allowed.
Guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue.
Photos can be shared after approval from wedding planners
Reels and videos cannot be made at the wedding venue.
A source told India Today that the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, has posed a concern. "Vicky and Katrina don't want to take chances, so the new concern is downsizing the guest list keeping Omicron in mind. Though the couple has invited all their co-stars, directors and producers, they are open to revisiting the guest list. A few of Katrina's acquaintances were supposed to travel from overseas, but that too might change as fresh travel guidelines are being issued", the source said.
A report by Bollywood Life states that wedding guests will be given secret codes that will allow them entry to the wedding venue and festivities. The report adds that even hotel rooms will be accessible via codes. A no-phone policy is already in place, according to reports.
The festivities are scheduled to take place from December 6-9 at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
