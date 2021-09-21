The IT Team Was Very Happy With Our Documents: Sonu Sood

The actor also told the publication that officials were impressed after going through his mails and messages, which were either calls for help or people thanking Sood for saving their lives. According to the actor, the taxmen agreed that he had done 'good work'. Throughout the pandemic, Sood has been helping thousands of people in need. He had arranged transportation for migrant workers who were stranded during the lockdown last year.

Responding to allegations that the charity Sood set up last year collected donations of over Rs 18 crore, but only spent Rs 1.9 crore on relief work the actor told NDTV, "Whatever money we collect, it's not just donated by citizens. A large portion of that is also my remuneration from brand endorsements. I ask them to donate the money instead of paying me. Also, I receive thousands of mails and messages everyday for help. However, I have to ensure that every penny is spent on a genuine and needy person".

On Monday, Sood took to social media to address the allegations and wrote a statement. “You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going.”