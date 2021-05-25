Save for Needy: Sonu Sood Reacts to Wastage of Milk to Honour Him

"#Kurnool and #Nellore people performed paalabhishekam to @SonuSood as token of appreciation to him for setting up oxygen plants there. They said that everyone should take #SonuSood as an inspiration!" the tweet read. Sonu retweeted the video and wrote, "Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy."

Last week, Sonu had shared a similar video from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh where a life size photo of the actor was showered with milk. He tweeted in reply, "Humbled." However, he faced criticism from netizens for not addressing the wastage. TV actor Kavita Kaushik had criticised the fans.