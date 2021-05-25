Save for Needy: Sonu Sood Reacts to Wastage of Milk to Honour Him

Actor Sonu Sood has been participating in humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonu Sood reacted to a recent video of fans pouring milk on his photos as a gesture of respect and urged everyone to save milk for 'someone needy'. On 4 May, a Twitter user posted a video featuring a compilation of clips from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, where Sonu had set up oxygen plants.
"#Kurnool and #Nellore people performed paalabhishekam to @SonuSood as token of appreciation to him for setting up oxygen plants there. They said that everyone should take #SonuSood as an inspiration!" the tweet read. Sonu retweeted the video and wrote, "Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy."
Last week, Sonu had shared a similar video from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh where a life size photo of the actor was showered with milk. He tweeted in reply, "Humbled." However, he faced criticism from netizens for not addressing the wastage. TV actor Kavita Kaushik had criticised the fans.
In a tweet, she wrote, "We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger..why are we so extra always with everything??!!"
Sonu Sood has been on the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in India ever since the first wave in 2020. The rising cases during the second wave coupled with a lack of health infrastructure and supplies led to many people reaching out for help on social media. Sonu has been working with his team to make medical supplies more accessible to those in need.
Published: 25 May 2021,01:27 PM IST