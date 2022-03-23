Sonam Kapoor's Mother-in-Law Reacts to Her Pregnancy Announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child later this year. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the news. They also posted a few photos from Sonam's pregnancy photoshoot.

Now, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared her excitement about the arrival of her grandchild. She took to Instagram to write, "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless".