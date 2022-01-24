Sonakshi Sinha Reacts as Fan Asks When She Intends to Get Married

Sonakshi Sinha recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has responded to a fan who asked her about her wedding. Sonakshi recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, and she spoke about a host of things.
Sonakshi posted a selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?" When a fan asked her what she was doing, Sonakshi shared a clip of her TV set and wrote, "Currently on movie #5. Next up-Thor!"
Another Instagram user asked, "Ma'am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?" To which Sonakshi shared a Boomerang and replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?"
Sonakshi will be seen in the movie Double XL along with Huma Qureshi, and Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh.