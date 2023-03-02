Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Sometimes We Do Films To Pay the Rent, Help a Colleague’: Sharmila Tagore

‘Sometimes We Do Films To Pay the Rent, Help a Colleague’: Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore spoke about how actors did films in their careers for money.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Sharmila Tagore spoke about her acting career and more in a recent interview. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sharmila Tagore spoke about her acting career and more in a recent interview.&nbsp;</p></div>

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore spoke about how actors did films in their careers for money, to pay rent, or even to help a colleague as gears up for her next release Gulmohar which releases on 3 March on Disney Hotstar.

Sharmila in her interview with Mojo Story revealed: "We did some films for paying the rent or some for helping out a colleague. There were different reasons for making a film."

"If there is a good script, we didn't have scripts back then except in the case of Satyajit Ray, so if we got a good narration, we would be so excited that money wasn't any consideration. So there were many reasons why we did a film," she added.

She also spoke about her husband's reaction to the controversial photoshoot in which she wore a bikini: "I had already met Tiger. He was travelling, so I sent him a telegram that this is what has happened, so he wrote back saying, ‘You must be looking very nice’, which was a huge support."

“I kept doing things people didn’t understand,” she said.

She also spoke about what it was like to act in films from a young age, saying she wasn't "conscious" of the camera."

The veteran actor is acting in a movie after 12 years.

Also ReadIn Pics: Saif, Kareena, Soha & Saba Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT