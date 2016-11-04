Six Things You Didn’t Know About Birthday Girl Tabu

On Tabu's birthday let's look at little-known facts about her.

Years back, in a candid conversation with her Bhutanese friend and actor Kelly Dorji at Mountain Echoes literature festival, Tabu talked about her life, her career and her favourite roles. Here’s what we learnt:

6 Things Tabu Revealed in Her Session at Mountain Echoes 2016:

*Acclaimed for her realistic portrayal of two Shakespearean characters in Vishal Bhardwaj’s films, Tabu revealed that she’s never really read Shakespeare, so it was the script of the film that made her want to do the roles. *She didn’t want to star in Haider because she’d be playing a mother, “And that too to Shahid”. * She had been trying to learn how to make mandalas in Bhutan, but the monks were apparently not too pleased with her as a student and had even told her she has crooked hands.

Tabu at Mountain Echoes Lit Fest 2016 in Bhutan.

* Tabu feels that she is very sorted. She said that for her, the definition of failure is not when “my film fails. I only feel disappointed when I feel that I haven’t played the role.” *When asked about a character she’s been wanting to play, Tabu added “I would love to play a warrior, and I think I’d look good”. *On being coveted as a ‘serious’ female actor, Tabu says she’s glad it has gone beyond just “women-centric, one- dimensional roles.”

Video Edited by Shashant Kumar and Abhirup Dam (This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on August 30, 2016. It is being republished to mark Tabu’s birthday)