Have Been Discussing With AR Rahman: Sivakarthikeyan on Taking Ayalaan to B’Wood

Doctor was originally supposed to be released in cinemas last year. After the first lockdown, the makers were all set for the release. The plan got postponed at the last minute.

Asked if the delayed release would affect the overall hype around the film, Siva said: “I think the decision to not release the trailer until recently helped us sustain the hype. We believe the hype was revived after seeing the response for the trailer. Also, the success of the ‘Chellamma’ (a chartbuster track from the album) song helped in maintaining the hype. I believe this will be the right start for the industry after the second lockdown.”

In Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan has played a character quite contrary to the onscreen image he has created over the years. He plays an army doctor who goes after a human and organ trafficking gang. He has minimal dialogues.