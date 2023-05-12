Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on 'Bandaa' Getting Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

In an interview with PTI, The Family Man actor opened up about the controversy and said, "The case is already in the public domain and the verdict is out... We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim."

Speaking about the film, Bajpayee revealed that the actor playing the victim is also a minor; hence, they had to be more careful in their approach towards the story.

"We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years, give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life... Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15–16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance," he told PTI.

Asif Shaikh, one of the producers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, told the news agency that their film is a biopic on advocate PC Solanki, who was the prosecution counsel for the victim in the Asaram case.

Speaking about Bajpayee's role in the film, he told PTI, "He is not an intense person, but the job that he takes up is very intense. It requires a lot of courage, fearlessness. The risk he's taking can actually cost his life but he is ready to face it. Without any intensity and without any anger."