Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on 'Bandaa' Getting Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on receiving legal notice from Asaram Bapu.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee finally opened up about his film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, receiving a legal notice from Asaram Bapu. The upcoming courtroom drama is inspired by real-life events and features Bajpayee as a lawyer who fights against an influential godman accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Following the release of the film's trailer, Asaram's charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust, alleged that it is "highly objectionable and defamatory".
In an interview with PTI, The Family Man actor opened up about the controversy and said, "The case is already in the public domain and the verdict is out... We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim."
Speaking about the film, Bajpayee revealed that the actor playing the victim is also a minor; hence, they had to be more careful in their approach towards the story.
"We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years, give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life... Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15–16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance," he told PTI.
Asif Shaikh, one of the producers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, told the news agency that their film is a biopic on advocate PC Solanki, who was the prosecution counsel for the victim in the Asaram case.
Speaking about Bajpayee's role in the film, he told PTI, "He is not an intense person, but the job that he takes up is very intense. It requires a lot of courage, fearlessness. The risk he's taking can actually cost his life but he is ready to face it. Without any intensity and without any anger."
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. The film will premiere on Zee5.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)