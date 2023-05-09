Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Zee5 recently unveiled the trailer of its upcoming film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee. Based on true events, the film portrays Bajpayee as a lawyer who goes against a self-styled Godman who is found guilty of raping a minor girl.

According to an India Today report, the makers of the film have received a legal notice from Asaram Bapu's charitable trust, Asaram Bapu Sant Shri Asharamji Charitable Trust.