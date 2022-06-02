'KK Could’ve Been Saved if CPR Was Given Sooner': Autopsy Doctor

The musician's left major coronary artery was 80 percent blocked, with mild blockages in other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockages were 100 percent, as per the autopsy doctor.

The autopsy also mentioned that the vocalist was on antacids “possibly due to some pain that he had mistaken for intestinal problems.” An officer confirmed that the singer's wife said he used to take a lot of antacids.

KK also talked to his wife about pain in his arms and shoulders. The post-mortem examination indicated that the singer died because of a cardiac attack after his last performance in Kolkata.

The police have opened an investigation into a case of unnatural death.