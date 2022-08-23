‘Miss You So Much, It Hurts’: Late Singer KK’s Family Share Tributes on B'Day

Singer KK with his wife and daughter.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On singer KK’s birthday (23 August), his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna and his daughter Taamara posted tributes for him on social media. Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) passed away on 31 May at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.
Jyothy captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.”
Taamara posted a picture with her family and wrote, “Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you’re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we’ll annoy her so she’s angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it’s all for you.”
