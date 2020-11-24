Singer Isaivani in BBC Inspiring Women List; Pa Ranjith All Praise

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith took to Twitter to congratulate singer Isaivani for making it to BBC's 100 Inspiring and Influential Women of 2020. "A proud moment for our very own Isaivani! Congratulations Isai! Thank you @BBC for this recognition. This will inspire many other women to follow Isai's path and take the centre stage! Magzhichi! Jai Bhim!", Ranjith tweeted.

Isaivani is a gaana singer in India, a form that emerged from the working class neighbourhoods of North Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Isaivani has excelled in what is considered a male-dominated space. In a statement BBC said, "To perform on the same stage as other popular male singers can be considered an achievement by itself. Isaivani has successfully broken an age-old tradition, which has led other young female gaana singers to come forward and express themselves".