Simran From 'DDLJ' Was Old-Fashioned, But Cool: Kajol

As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years, Kajol speaks about the film. Quint Entertainment Kajol in a still from DDLJ. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years, Kajol speaks about the film.

On the 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, leading lady Kajol speaks about her character Simran, how the film went on to create a legacy in Bollywood, acting with Shah Rukh Khan and more.

"Simran Was Old-Fashioned, But Cool"

Speaking about her character, Kajol admits that she thought Simran was a little boring. "I thought Simran was a little boring to be honest, but I recognised her. I realised that Simran embodies almost everybody we know. Like Simran, we are constantly driven by the urge to do the right thing. We want to get that approval, we want that validation that we are doing something right. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool", the actor says in a statement.

"Never Thought We Were Making History"

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from DDLJ.

The onscreen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has been celebrated for decades. Kajol says she had no idea she and SRK would receive so much love and appreciation for DDLJ. "We were shooting for DDLJ and we never thought that we were making history. We just thought we were going to make a really cool film together and hopefully it will be a hit film. I don't think any of us realised the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it”.

"Aditya Chopra's Conviction Paid off"

Kajol adds that much of the credit of DDLJ's success goes to Aditya Chopra, who wanted to make his debut with a film that represented the pop culture of India. "I think what sets Adi (Aditya Chopra) apart is probably his conviction. He is very, very convinced of what he is making and doesn't take on a project if he isn’t absolutely sure about it".

On The Timelessness of 'DDLJ'

DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time as it has played in theatres for 25 long years. Speaking about the film surviving for years and years Kajol says, "I think DDLJ is timeless because everybody identifies with Raj and Simran somewhere down the line. The audience have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like.”