'Signed YRF Spy-Verse With Alia Bhatt Even Before 'Munjya'': Sharvari Wagh

After delivering two back-to-back hits, actor Sharvari Wagh is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Vedaa, alongside John Abraham. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-drama will hit the big screens on 15 August.
The Quint caught up with Sharvari and spoke to her about her upcoming film, her YRF spy-verse project with Alia Bhatt, how she got into acting, her first audition, the setbacks she faced in the industry, and more.
Speaking about her journey and how she got into acting, Sharvari shared, "For someone who doesn't come from this industry, it has been a journey in itself. I didn't know anything about filmmaking. Thankfully, I've been born and brought up in Mumbai, so it was easier for me as I had a home here. But I didn't know where one goes even to begin when they say they want to be an actor. It was one battle telling your parents that you want to be an actor and they're super supportive about it, but then, what next?"
Sharvari has worked as an assistant director in Bajirao Mastani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
