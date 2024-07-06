'Signed YRF Spy-Verse With Alia Bhatt Even Before 'Munjya'': Sharvari Wagh

After delivering two back-to-back hits, actor Sharvari Wagh is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Vedaa, alongside John Abraham. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-drama will hit the big screens on 15 August.

The Quint caught up with Sharvari and spoke to her about her upcoming film, her YRF spy-verse project with Alia Bhatt, how she got into acting, her first audition, the setbacks she faced in the industry, and more.