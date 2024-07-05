Watch: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Unveil Title of YRF Spy-Thriller Film

advertisement
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will star in the first female-led film of the YRF Spy Universe, titled Alpha. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features them as super-agents. The makers announced the title and confirmed that shooting has already started on 5 July.
The clip showedcased the word ‘Alpha’ being written as Alia’s voiceover said, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle and every jungle is ruled by an Alpha)”.
Alia, Sharvari Wagh will also be playing a key role in the movie. The film is a part of YRF's spy universe. Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai are all part of the film franchise.
