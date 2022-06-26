Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Song, 'SYL', Removed From YouTube in India

Singer Sidhu Moosewala's last song, released after his death, has been removed from YouTube. The song titled 'SYL', referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was released earlier this week. The song was written, sung, and composed by Sidhu and was recorded weeks before his death.

Since its launch, the song garnered over 27 million views and got 3.3 million likes on YouTube.