Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Song, 'SYL', Removed From YouTube in India

Sidhu Moose Wala's last song has been removed from YouTube.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Singer Sidhu Moosewala's last song, released after his death, has been removed from YouTube. The song titled 'SYL', referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was released earlier this week. The song was written, sung, and composed by Sidhu and was recorded weeks before his death.
Since its launch, the song garnered over 27 million views and got 3.3 million likes on YouTube.
However now, upon clicking the the link of the video, a message gets displayed which reads, "Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."
The song talks about the The Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 and its section 78, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal (SYL), and more.
Sidhu was shot dead on 29 May in the Mansa district in Punjab.
