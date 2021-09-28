Was Sidhartha Mallya ‘Rejected’ for Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico? Actor Reacts

Sidhartha Mallya reacts to reports claiming he was 'rejected' for a role in Priyanka Chopra's Quantico.
Actor Sidhartha Mallya, United Spirits' Ex-Chairman Vijay Mallya’s son, reacted to reports of him not getting a role in Priyanka Chopra's Quantico and said that he objects to terms like 'failed' or 'rejected' when it comes to discussions about art.
Priyanka Chopra’s American series Quantico ran for three seasons and was the actor's first Hollywood venture.
In an interview with Film Companion, Sidhartha said, "I never spoke about Quantico, that was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that… I remember that so clearly. You just used the word ‘rejected’ and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show…”
Sidhartha continued, “They also used the term ‘failed’. And I love the way that Indian media go to these very negative terms. The fact is that you have 100 people auditioning for a role. If you don’t get the role, some other guy gets it. That doesn’t mean you are ‘rejected’ or ‘failed’."
“I am not your typical Bollywood hero, look at the way I sound, the way I look and I just don't think I would be able to do justice to it," Siddharth also added.
He admitted that he isn't at the stage in his acting career that he'd hoped for, but he said that he made an effort by giving a ton of auditions and going to a drama school.
On the work front, he started his acting career with the Netflix film Brahman Naman directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee. He last appeared in the Netflix documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires: India wherein one of the episodes was focused on his father Vijay Mallya.
