Was Sidhartha Mallya ‘Rejected’ for Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico? Actor Reacts

In an interview with Film Companion, Sidhartha said, "I never spoke about Quantico, that was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that… I remember that so clearly. You just used the word ‘rejected’ and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show…”

Sidhartha continued, “They also used the term ‘failed’. And I love the way that Indian media go to these very negative terms. The fact is that you have 100 people auditioning for a role. If you don’t get the role, some other guy gets it. That doesn’t mean you are ‘rejected’ or ‘failed’."