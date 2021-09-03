Sidharth Shukla's Autopsy Completed, No Injuries Found: Report

Actor Sidharth Shukla's autopsy was completed Thursday night and no injuries have been found, sources told NDTV on Friday. The sources added that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of his death. Sidharth passed away on Thursday reportedly after a heart attack. He was 40.

The NDTV report also states that a team of three doctors was formed to carry out the post-mortem. Sources told the publication that "no external or internal injuries were found".

The viscera samples have been sent for a chemical analysis. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," said the sources.