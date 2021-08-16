Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah Is My Last Image of Vikram: Vishal Batra

Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, with Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra
Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah released on 12 August on Amazon Prime. In the Vishnu Vardhan directorial, Sidharth portrays the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred on duty during the Kargil War. In an interaction with Sidharth, Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra commended the actor on his performance.
Kiara Advani, who played Vikram Batra's partner Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, shared the interaction on Instagram with the caption, "A heartfelt conversation between the reel Captain Vikram Batra and real Vishal Batra on the journey of Shershaah eternally grateful for the support of the Batra family and @batra7478."
Impressed by his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, Vishal said to Sidharth, “Let me very candidly share with you, when I met you for the first time, you were very charming."
Vishal Batra also talked about the scene from Shershaah that left a lasting impression on him, “One scene which has stayed in my mind and I would specifically mention that scene - you must remember when Vikram was posted in Sopore and you wanted to sip a cup of tea and you go to a vendor and he has a son."
He added, "The way you really speak about what the son is doing and if he wants to study or where he wants to go in life... I think Vikram had the same character. Vikram was a loving and very caring guy. I think that is very beautiful and what I liked about the movie.”
He also revealed that seeing Sidharth Malhotra in the uniform reminded him of his brother. “Of course, I had all those emotions running in my body and I could sense that Vikram is standing in front of me,” Vishal said.
Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. The movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
