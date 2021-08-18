I Didn’t Want to Be a Part of Shershaah, Wanted to Play a Soldier: Sahil Vaid

"So he said, ‘Sahil, now the thing is I've seen your audition tape. And I really like you as Sunny. I really want you to play Sunny for me because I have soldiers’. I was like once again I am getting a hero’s friend’s role. He said that it is not the hero’s friend but you have to understand that Sunny is a very important part of Captain Vikram Batra's life," Sahil Vaid added.

Sahil Vaid has earlier worked in Dharma Production films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Talking about his decision to do Shershaah, he told Zoom, "I really would love to play a soldier, nobody has seen me in such roles and I really want to do those battle scenes, but the director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and this was in a way of me saying thank you."

He also said that he feels like the supporting cast of the film isn’t being appreciated. “Shershaah has released and reviews are pouring in. People are talking about the movie, but nobody is talking about these remarkable actors who have actually lent support for this film,” he said.